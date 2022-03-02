Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $772.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.96%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

