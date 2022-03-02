Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) will post sales of $35.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.87 million and the lowest is $34.80 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $34.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $143.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $144.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $149.12 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $151.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.89. 192,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $772.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 160,986 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

