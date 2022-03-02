Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of UUU opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.55.
About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)
