United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $6.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.14. The stock had a trading volume of 51,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,872. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.