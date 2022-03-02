United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 137.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

