United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

UBSI stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,978. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

