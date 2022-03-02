Unifi Protocol DAO Price Hits $6.35 on Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $6.35 or 0.00014449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $33.52 million and $75.89 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00191366 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.33 or 0.00353225 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

