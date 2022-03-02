Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) CAO Aditya Maheshwari Sells 2,899 Shares

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UA stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 42.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

