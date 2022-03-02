UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 6 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $28.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,050.95. 143,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,337. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,142.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,317.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.