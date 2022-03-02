UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $863,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $106.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,683. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.64. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $107.15.

