UMA Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.91. 2,366,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,868,584. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

