Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Trading 5.8% Higher

Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.37). 65 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.35).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.50. The stock has a market cap of £9.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Ultimate Sports Group Company Profile (LON:USG)

Ultimate Sports Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or invests in sport, technology, and general investment early stage companies in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the delivery of primary school sport covering the national curriculum during the day and the extended day before and after school hours, such as breakfast, lunchtime, and after-school clubs.

