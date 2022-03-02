Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Trading 5.8% Higher

Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.37). 65 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.35).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.50. The stock has a market cap of £9.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Ultimate Sports Group Company Profile (LON:USG)
Further Reading
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Sports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Sports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.