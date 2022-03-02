Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $164,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $369.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.38. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

