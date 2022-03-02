UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UFP Technologies’ earnings. UFP Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Technologies.

Several analysts have commented on UFPT shares. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPT traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. 32,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,978. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $504.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

