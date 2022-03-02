UBS Group AG Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ameren were worth $18,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after acquiring an additional 268,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 86.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

