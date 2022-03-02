UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,841 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after purchasing an additional 822,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 69,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

