UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

