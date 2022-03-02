UBS Group AG Buys 46 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $18,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $654.83 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

