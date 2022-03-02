UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,488 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,463,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $152,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,856,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

