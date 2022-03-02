UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,146,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $175,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $2,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3,541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,563,000 after purchasing an additional 276,021 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,976 shares of company stock worth $12,032,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

