UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $190,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Workday by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,640 shares of company stock worth $110,386,791. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $240.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average is $262.20. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,670.63, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

