UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 17,009 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $199,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after acquiring an additional 102,594 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $191.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.68.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,166. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

