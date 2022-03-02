UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $205,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.6% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Baxter International Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.