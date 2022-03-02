Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 36,250 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the third quarter worth approximately $808,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Kforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Kforce by 134.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of KFRC opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

