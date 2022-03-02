Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 15,000 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.5% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.