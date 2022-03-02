Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $756.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $707.75 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $821.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.59 EPS. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $991.20.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

