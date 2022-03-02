Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 133,577.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 25.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $400.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

