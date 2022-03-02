Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.18 Million Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 521.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 523,171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in TransAlta by 20.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransAlta by 16.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 139,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

TAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

TransAlta stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -8.29%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

