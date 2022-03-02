Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.10 Million Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OAS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 179,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 157,802 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,431,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.74.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

