Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.