Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 85,800 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,716 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 264,864 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of UCBI opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.