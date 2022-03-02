Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 4.9% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,040. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.00 and a 12-month high of $418.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day moving average of $280.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,515 shares of company stock worth $12,118,950 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

