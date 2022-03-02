Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.02). Twilio reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 520%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.56.

NYSE TWLO traded down $8.74 on Friday, hitting $160.98. The stock had a trading volume of 42,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,040. Twilio has a one year low of $147.00 and a one year high of $418.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.48.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,950. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

