TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $117,051.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 123,271,757,097 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.