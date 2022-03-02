Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $303-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.27 million.Turing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.
Shares of TWKS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 17,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,207. Turing has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $34.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
