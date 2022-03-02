Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $303-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.27 million.Turing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of TWKS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 17,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,207. Turing has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $34.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

