TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.