TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TSRI opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. TSR has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 71.43%. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.