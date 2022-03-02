Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires Shares of 5,429 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,449. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 240,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,773. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a negative return on equity of 155.33% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.