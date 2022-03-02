Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 213 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sysco by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 78,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.09. 30,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

