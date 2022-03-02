Truist Financial Weighs in on Compugen Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compugen in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CGEN stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compugen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 160,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Compugen by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compugen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 157,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

