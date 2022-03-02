Truist Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEAS. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

SEAS stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.28.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 584.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 156,683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

