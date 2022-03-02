TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 19,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

