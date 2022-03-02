TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Shares Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.55. 501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.60.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44.
