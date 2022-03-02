TriumphX (TRIX) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $272,988.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00034981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00105489 BTC.

About TriumphX

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

