Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.53

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 152020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRIN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $500.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

