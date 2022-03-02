TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29. TriMas has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 86.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

