TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $89.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.10 million and the highest is $91.40 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $82.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $382.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.00 million to $383.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $409.90 million, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $414.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

