Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 427,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

