Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

