TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 286,725 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 94,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 363,760 shares in the last quarter.

THS stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

